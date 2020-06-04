Roure, Anna

School: Rocky Mountain High School
Future plans: I will be attending University of the Nations in Kona, Hawaii to study media and international missions.
Extracurriculars: Track
Favorite quote: "I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days before you've actually left them." Andy Bernard
Favorite memory: Attending Jason Bourne premiere with my boyfriend.
Advice to future generations: Better yourself every day and be confident in everything you do.
Parents' names: Shannon Biby & Benoit Roure