Roure, Anna

School: Rocky Mountain High School

Future plans: I will be attending University of the Nations in Kona, Hawaii to study media and international missions.

Extracurriculars: Track

Favorite quote: "I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days before you've actually left them." Andy Bernard

Favorite memory: Attending Jason Bourne premiere with my boyfriend.

Advice to future generations: Better yourself every day and be confident in everything you do.

Parents' names: Shannon Biby & Benoit Roure

