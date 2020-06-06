School: Rocky Mountain High School
Future plans: Go into the Airforce
Accomplishments: Achieved an accumulative GPA of 3.77
Extracurriculars: Key Club, Working in the Cafeteria
Favorite quote: Do not underestimate a moment of your kindness, it has the power to change lives in ways you may never know.
Favorite memory: Working in the cafeteria and being able to serve everyone food with friends.
Advice to future generations: Don't focus on getting all A's, focus on having fun in school. You only go through it once.
Parents' names: Robin Ordes, Ken Ordes