School: Rocky Mountain High School

Future plans: Go into the Airforce

Accomplishments: Achieved an accumulative GPA of 3.77

Extracurriculars: Key Club, Working in the Cafeteria

Favorite quote: Do not underestimate a moment of your kindness, it has the power to change lives in ways you may never know.

Favorite memory: Working in the cafeteria and being able to serve everyone food with friends.

Advice to future generations: Don't focus on getting all A's, focus on having fun in school. You only go through it once.

Parents' names: Robin Ordes, Ken Ordes

