School: Rocky Mountain High School
Future plans: I plan on studying Psychology and hope to pursue a career in either the area of forensics or counseling troubled youth. I plan on obtaining my degree from CWI/BSU.
Accomplishments: Received two scholarships from a state university to help with tuition.
Extracurriculars: Rocky Mountain Girl's Soccer ReAl Soccer Club
Favorite quote: "Would you rather have a life time of regret, or an afternoon of mild disappointment?" -Gene Belcher, Bob's Burgers
Favorite memory: Junior year prom.
Advice to future generations: Don't be afraid to be involved in school. Join clubs, make friends, put yourself out there. Go to school events, because when you look back you'll enjoy those memories.
Parents' names: Aaron and Roni McAchran