School: Renaissance High School
Future plans: Attending the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities / Majoring in Chemical Engineering
Accomplishments: $20,000 scholarship over 4 years from U of M - TC
Extracurriculars: Soccer - club for 3 years
Advice to future generations: Make sure to do your work. It took me a long time to realize that regardless of the grade you get on an assignment, you learned something in the process of completing it. Work hard, learn from your mistakes, but also enjoy your free time. Hang out with friends or watch a movie with your family. Nothing is better than spending time with people that love and care about you!
Parents' names: Brooke Lindholm, Ryan Parsons