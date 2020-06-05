School: Rebound School of Opportunity
Accomplishments: Braedan achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 1, Meridian Idaho. Braedan graduated high school. Braedan was a twin, a very loving, funny and protective sibling to Haleigh, Bryce and Kaleigh. Braedan was a clever man, achieving Eagle Scout; this adventure gave him many life skills. Braedan loved travel and exploring, he visited numerous international destinations. Braedan’s sensitivity and kindness for all, including animals was amazing, he was truly a gentle giant.
Extracurriculars: Braedan was game to do anything, he was very adventurous and strong. Fear was not a factor. That being said, if it could happen; it would happen to him.
Favorite quote: Music was in Braedan’s blood. He was never far from it. He played violin for most of his life, though listening and singing, while listening to his favorite artists was his favorite past time.
Favorite memory: Hearing Braedan, the first to cry; in any situation… “it’s just so sad”, he would say. Until you knew his heart, you didn’t know him. Once you did, you knew a thick skinned, gentle giant of a man. We can’t wait to see you again son.
Advice to future generations: You never know God’s plan. Be prepared. Consider Organ Donation to be part of it. (As he did). Others may live when you can not. Braedan passed away untimely due to Anaphylactic Shock(allergic reaction).
Parents' names: Breagan and Tammy Chadwell