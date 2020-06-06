Richardson, Keona

School: Mountain View Highschool
Future plans: Get licensed as Nail tech & aesthetician at Oliver Finley Academy Get a business associates Open a salon one day
Accomplishments: - Won art contest 1st place - 2nd place in Talent show
Extracurriculars: - Teaching Art for elementary
Favorite quote: “ I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days, before you've actually left them.” - Andy Bernard From the Office
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was freshman year when everything was new and fun. It was homecoming game and all my new friends and I had so much fun at the game and the crowd was so energetic I never felt so alive before.
Advice to future generations: Take as many opportunities you can to experience highschool the way you see fit. Don’t let people pressure you to be apart of some crowd that isn’t your forte because you’ll regret wasting your time when you could have just been content by yourself doing what you love.
Parents' names: Michelle Larson & Joe Richardson