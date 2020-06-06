Cochran, Kinzy

School: Mountain View High School

Future plans: I have plans to go to college in the future but for now I will become a part of the working class.

Extracurriculars: FFA

Favorite quote: You can't go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending. -C.S. Lewis

Favorite memory: Hunting with my Dad and brother and all the memories I made from being a part of FFA.

Advice to future generations: Smile and fake it until you make it.

Parents' names: Corey Cochran, Allison Perkins

