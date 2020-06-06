Cochran, Kinzy

School: Mountain View High School
Future plans: I have plans to go to college in the future but for now I will become a part of the working class.
Extracurriculars: FFA
Favorite quote: You can't go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending. -C.S. Lewis
Favorite memory: Hunting with my Dad and brother and all the memories I made from being a part of FFA.
Advice to future generations: Smile and fake it until you make it.
Parents' names: Corey Cochran, Allison Perkins