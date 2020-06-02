Morrow, Dylan Jun 2, 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save School: Meridian High SchoolFuture plans: He will be attending Boise State University earning a degree in Construction Management and Engineering. Accomplishments: Graduating with a 4.0 + GPA.Parents' names: Daniel and Christina Morrow Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dylan Christina Morrow University School Accomplishment Degree Boise State University Meridian High School Future Load comments