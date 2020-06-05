Mahon, Emma Emma Mahon Emma Mahon Jun 5, 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save School: Meridian High SchoolFavorite quote: “If you ain’t first, you’re last.” Parents' names: Kim and Joe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meridian High School Joe Kim School Emma Parents Name Emma Mahon Follow Emma Mahon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments