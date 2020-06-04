School: Meridian High School
Future plans: To take the next year off of school, to focus on myself and figure out what career or college path would suit me best.
Extracurriculars: Interned briefly at The Goddard School, before Covid hit, for my Child Development class.
Favorite quote: "Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory." Dr. Seuss
Favorite memory: Working with my best friend Madie, at Paramount Daycare.
Advice to future generations: Don't take anything for granted.
Parents' names: Jared and Lisa Durham & Scott and Kellie McKinney