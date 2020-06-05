McMillan, Abby

Future plans: I am currently working in a vet clinic. Once this fall semester comes around I will be going to CWI for my first two years of school to get an Agricultural Education degree! I then will finish my schooling through U of I.
Extracurriculars: I was very active in FFA and 4H.
Advice to future generations: Finish high school on a high note and be engaged in your senior year. This is the last year of being a kid and in school, make it count!
Parents' names: Toni Montoya and Kevin McMillan