School: Eagle High School
Future plans: Plans to attend BYU- Idaho in the fall and the serve a mission for the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Extracurriculars: Raised a guide dog for the blind, interned at Eagle Adventist child care center, was a member of Skills USA, and sang in the millennial choirs and orchestras youth choir.
Favorite quote: “That’s what she said” - micheal Scott
Favorite memory: Spending the whole summer Living locally in the Dominican Republic and Experiencing the culture.
Advice to future generations: Make the most of every moment you have in High school, don’t care what other people think, and please I’m begging you don’t slack off freshman year you’ll regret it, trust me.
Parents' names: Todd and Arrie’l Hill