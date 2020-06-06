Faulk, Halle

School: Eagle High School
Future plans: I will be attending The Rocky Mountain School of Photography, as well as pursuing a career in both the culinary and literary arts
Accomplishments: I have am certified through the ACF in culinary, I am certified through Adobe in photoshop, and I have had multiple works of my writing published.
Extracurriculars: I was a member and officer for FCCLA, I was a member of Skills USA, and I am writer for Eagle Life Magazine.
Favorite quote: "it is better to light a candle than curse the darkness." - Eleanor Roosevelt
Favorite memory: Creating inside jokes at the lunch table.
Advice to future generations: Cherish moments of adventure, delight, and peace- especially when they come in the smallest of ways.
Parents' names: Amy Faulk