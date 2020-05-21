School: Middleton High School
Future plans: Attend CWI and earn a degree in animal sciences to become a vet tech. I also have big plans to travel all over, I want to experience everything!
Accomplishments: Kept up good grades, while working part time. I’m able to pay for almost all of my future degree, without any financial help!
Extracurriculars: Work at Dutch Bro’s for 2 years, played soccer for many years, and I volunteer at various animal shelters.
Favorite quote: “But even if I am weak, I can still be kind. For true power is in giving instead of taking.”
Favorite memory: All of my junior year was way too much fun. I had Mr. Maxwell twice per day, he’s the funniest teacher ever, I parked next to my best friend and we’d chug down a bang before 1st period, I went to all the football games and dressed up, and I was always running around with friends in my little volkswagen bug.
Advice to future generations: Empathy and kindness is your superpower! The universe will recognize your efforts and you will only attract goodness.
Parents' names: Pamela Woolford