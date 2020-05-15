Woodward, Ethan

School: Middleton High School

Future plans: To attend college and go on a mission.

Extracurriculars: Middleton Varsity Soccer

Favorite quote: Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence. -Hellen Keller

Favorite memory: Being able to play high school soccer with my middle school friends.

Advice to future generations: Keep on going even when it is tough. Then when your done and about to graduate, you can look back and see all that you have accomplished.

Parents' names: David Woodward, Charlene Woodward

