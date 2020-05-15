Woodward, Ethan

School: Middleton High School
Future plans: To attend college and go on a mission.
Extracurriculars: Middleton Varsity Soccer
Favorite quote: Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence. -Hellen Keller
Favorite memory: Being able to play high school soccer with my middle school friends.
Advice to future generations: Keep on going even when it is tough. Then when your done and about to graduate, you can look back and see all that you have accomplished.
Parents' names: David Woodward, Charlene Woodward