School: Middleton High School
Future plans: Play Soccer at Dixie State University while pursuing a degree in Exercise Science & Sports Medicine. Become an Athletic Director at a High School or University. Get married and have 4 children.
Accomplishments: 3 Sport Varsity Athlete - Soccer, Golf, Basketball, Qualifying for 8 State Tournaments Selected to the 2019 Idaho All-state Soccer Team (2019), Two year Varsity Captain (soccer). 4 Year Varsity starter on soccer and golf teams. Played #1 spot for three years on the golf team. 2019 4A District Golf Individual Champion. 2019 District Team Champions Southern Idaho Conference Academic Award (3.5 GPA and above), 2019 Idaho H.S. Activities Association Interscholastic Star Finalist. 4 year Championship Powder Puff football team Formerly the only girl on the MMS 8th grade football team
Extracurriculars: Soccer, Golf, Basketball National Honor Society Leadership Class-fundraising for those in need in our community Student Council Choir Volunteered to serve school lunch for two years
Favorite quote: "No beauty shines brighter than that of a good heart." Shanina Shaik
Favorite memory: All the hugs from my family and friends following all my sports events. The endless laughs and accomplishments with my coaches and teammates at state tournaments. As well as the friendships made between teammates, coaches, and opponents! Soccer state tournament last year - After two 10 minute overtimes, the score remained tied at 1-1 and headed to a Penalty Kick Shootout. Middleton changed out their Keeper, putting in Emalie Wood. After 12 rounds of shooters, Wood had her fourth and most important save, sealing the win 8-7 for the Vikings, advancing Middleton to the Consolation final which they won.
Advice to future generations: Be kind to everyone, be a positive friend, and try to find the good in everything:)
Parents' names: Rorque and Tracie Wood