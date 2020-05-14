VanCuren, Edward

School: Middleton High School
Future plans: Edward plans to attend University Technical Institute after high school to become an Automotive Technician.
Accomplishments: Edward has played soccer since early elementary school. He is currently playing club ball for the ReAl Soccer Club.
Extracurriculars: He enjoys drawing and is very talented at it.
Favorite quote: We have two lives and the second one begins when we realize we only have one.
Favorite memory: Connecting with people I'll remember till the day I die.
Advice to future generations: The future is the present so enjoy it.
Parents' names: Brian and Sarah VanCuren