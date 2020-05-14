VanCuren, Edward

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


School: Middleton High School

Future plans: Edward plans to attend University Technical Institute after high school to become an Automotive Technician.

Accomplishments: Edward has played soccer since early elementary school. He is currently playing club ball for the ReAl Soccer Club.

Extracurriculars: He enjoys drawing and is very talented at it.

Favorite quote: We have two lives and the second one begins when we realize we only have one.

Favorite memory: Connecting with people I'll remember till the day I die.

Advice to future generations: The future is the present so enjoy it.

Parents' names: Brian and Sarah VanCuren

Tags

Load comments