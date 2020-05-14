Teichert, Kinley

School: Middleton high school
Future plans: I plan to go to Johnson and Wales University to Attend Culinary classes as well as go to school to be come a Career Technical Educator.
Extracurriculars: Band, Ultimate Frisbee, FCCLA
Favorite quote: "Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier." -Mother Teresa
Favorite memory: Some of my favorite memories are all of the fun times me and my friends had together in school
Advice to future generations: Don’t work to hard, leave a little time to let loose and have fun :)
Parents' names: Travis Teichert and Michele Elliott