School: Middleton High School
Future plans: Maya is planning to attend Utah State’s School of Business as a Huntsman Scholar, studying entrepreneurship and information systems. After her first year, Maya plans to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Upon completion of her education, Maya hopes to become a Chick-fil-a franchisee.
Accomplishments: Maya is a Huntsman School of Business Direct Admit student and received more than $30,000 in scholarships.
Extracurriculars: Maya is the only 4 year member of Student Council for the class of 2020. She has worked at the Treasure Valley Nampa Chick-Fil-A since it’s opening over 2 years ago and has received numerous awards and promotions. Maya also participated in cross country, tennis, soccer, choir, and National Honors Society.
Favorite quote: I did not come this far to only come this far.
Favorite memory: I have had an amazing friend group throughout high school. From the evolution of our text group, to our last minute parties, we’ve been together from the start. During quarantine it has been hard not being able to see them. We decided one day to meet at a random parking lot. Sitting in our trunks we just talked and laughed together for 2 hours. I loved those 2 short hours because we reflected on all our memories and just enjoyed being all together again.
Advice to future generations: These really are “the good old days,” enjoy them. Do something crazy every once in a while! Cherish the little moments because they really pass quickly. But most importantly be yourself. Embrace who you are, and others will too.
Parents' names: Chad and Teri Smith