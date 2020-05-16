Smedick, Savanah

School: Middleton High School

Future plans: Attend CWI in the fall.

Extracurriculars: Middleton Lady Vikes Lacrosse.

Favorite memory: Going to state with my lacrosse team!

Parents' names: Melody and Jeremie Wise, Brendan Smedick and Brandi Shroll

