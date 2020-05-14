Romero, Reagan

School: Middleton High School

Future plans: I plan to attend a aviation school and fly for Southwest Airlines. I would love to travel to Italy some day and learn how to make pasta and pizza the right way.

Accomplishments: I have received several aviation scholarships and awards, as well as some sport awards. State for Wrestling and #1 divisional team for Cross Country.

Extracurriculars: My hobbies include aviation, running, mechanical exploration. I accessionly love to play chess.

Favorite quote: "God See's us as plants, so when we die he brings his flowers to heaven and leaves his weeds on Earth"

Favorite memory: The last 4 months I had when I met my best friend, I hung out with friends and had made special connections with my family. I made a special bond with my brother Hunter

Advice to future generations: Study

Parents' names: Miracle Miller, Chris Romero, Chuck Miller

