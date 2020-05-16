School: Middleton High School
Future plans: Savannah plans to attend Boise State University with the intention of obtaining a Biochemistry degree. Afterwards, she plans to complete graduate school at the Utah School of Medicine where she will get her M.D. to become a Dermatologist.
Favorite memory: Her favorite memory from high school includes every single late night drive with the music loud and the windows down.
Advice to future generations: Don’t take the little things for granted. High school goes by in the blink of an eye, and you never know when opportunities might be taken away. Just remember to live in the moment and don’t change who you are for anyone.
Parents' names: Matt and Kim Rogers