Rodgers, Jace

School: Middleton High School
Future plans: Going to run track for Southern Utah University and study psychology
Accomplishments: Trusted God, made tons of friends, all state football player and state competitor in track, 1 generation college attendee.
Extracurriculars: Football, Track, snowboarding, adventuring, exploring
Favorite quote: “If you don’t like the hand that fate has dealt you, fight for a new one.” - Naruto Uzumaki
Favorite memory: During quarantine the High School had a drive by celebration for all the seniors. It was beautiful seeing an entire community come together the way we did.
Advice to future generations: Don’t be a stick in the mud, get out there with your friends and have fun while it’s still here. Live everyday like you won’t get it back. Because you won’t.
Parents' names: Michele Rodgers and Eric Rodgers