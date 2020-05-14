Perry, Travis May 14, 2020 May 14, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save School: Middleton HIgh SchoolFuture plans: Attend a Trade school and work.Extracurriculars: Lacrosse club Favorite quote: If my parents see this I'm toast. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Parents' names: J.L and Julie Perry Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trade School Parents Julie Perry School Travis Middleton High School Lacrosse Club Load comments