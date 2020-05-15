Support Local Journalism


School: Middleton High School

Future plans: I plan to attend Shasta College in Redding, California and get my associate’s degree. While I’m there I get the opportunity to compete for them in track and field!

Extracurriculars: I ran cross country and competed in track and field.

Favorite quote: “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent” -Eleanor Roosevelt

Favorite memory: When Ty Evans asked me to homecoming at lunch while he was in a hot dog costume.

Advice to future generations: Roll with the punches and don’t take anything too personally, life is a lot more enjoyable when you learn to control your reactions.

Parents' names: Jock and Paige Perkins

