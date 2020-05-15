School: Middleton High School
Future plans: I plan to attend Shasta College in Redding, California and get my associate’s degree. While I’m there I get the opportunity to compete for them in track and field!
Extracurriculars: I ran cross country and competed in track and field.
Favorite quote: “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent” -Eleanor Roosevelt
Favorite memory: When Ty Evans asked me to homecoming at lunch while he was in a hot dog costume.
Advice to future generations: Roll with the punches and don’t take anything too personally, life is a lot more enjoyable when you learn to control your reactions.
Parents' names: Jock and Paige Perkins