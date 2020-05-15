parker, kylie

School: middleton high school
Future plans: kylie will be attending lds business college in salt lake, ut and will be studying interior design. she plans to meet many new friends and make unforgettable memories for her first years of college.
Accomplishments: • graduated as salutatorian • was senior class president as well as vice president (it’s a long story:)) • at state volleyball her team received the state academic award as well as 3rd place overall • received the merit badge scholarship award for lds business college • got pulled over twice within 20 minutes and walked away with no tickets. this isn’t really an accomplishment but whatever • bottle flipped and landed a mini water bottle 12 times in a row
Extracurriculars: • volleyball - all 4 years of high school as well as middle school • student council - her senior year (first semester as vice president and second semester as senior class president) • club volleyball - 4 years
Favorite quote: “cute kid, bad judge of character.” -the grinch
Favorite memory: going to all the football games and losing our voices, walking into gissel’s first period english and ty evans saying a new pick up line every day, and hanging with my best friends our last year before leaving for college. oh and can’t forget the time when a world pandemic made us lock ourselves in our homes and face timing our teachers was the new classroom and we got to graduate twice... good times:)
Advice to future generations: don’t. take. ANYTHING. for. granted. seriously though most of my class was living life to the fullest but none of us had any idea what our last months in high school were gonna look like and never would have guessed these things happening the way they did. although we made the most of the situation we were put in, almost all of us would take the chance to go back and take better advantage of our last days as seniors and remember clearer our last day walking out of that high school and find a little more time to do stupid things with our friends. you never know what the future holds and we got to experience this first hand. so make EVERY second count your senior year. enjoy everything about it, even those long lectures and government class; meet new friends; go to ALL the football games... and volleyball ones of course; tell your teachers and the lunch ladies thank you... especially on potato bowl day; get good grades, for real you won’t regret it; tell that boy or girl you like them;) and take lots and lots of pictures because they are the best to look back on. you have this one chance to make this your best year so do it and have no regrets. love you all! -kylie
Parents' names: bret and melinda parker