Palmer, Jaren

School: Middleton High School
Future plans: Jaren will be leaving this summer to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After his mission, Jaren will be attending BYU- Idaho.
Extracurriculars: In high school, Jaren ran track and also cross country. He was on the new Swim Team his Senior year and went with his relay team to Districts and also State to compete. Jaren was in the Nordic choir and also Madrigals choir.
Favorite quote: “Would I rather be feared or loved? Easy. Both. I want people to be afraid of how much they love me." -Michael Scott
Favorite memory: Jaren's favorite memory from attending MHS was when he went on the choir tour his Junior year. They went to Lagoon in Utah and he had a great time!
Advice to future generations: Make the most of the situation you are in.
Parents' names: Travis & Lindsay Palmer