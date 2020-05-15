School: Middleton High School
Future plans: I plan to work through the summer. In my free time I want to travel the northwestern states and into Canada to backpack, hike, cave, and rock climb. This fall I will attend college and major in Civil Engineering.
Extracurriculars: Tennis 1, 2, 3 Ski Team 1, 2
Favorite quote: "A man does not climb a mountain without bringing some of it away with him and leaving something of himself upon it.” – Sir Martin Conway
Favorite memory: Attending school events with friends.
Advice to future generations: Go balls to the wall or not at all.
Parents' names: Eric & Julie Newman