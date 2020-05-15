Support Local Journalism


School: Middleton High School

Future plans: I plan to work through the summer. In my free time I want to travel the northwestern states and into Canada to backpack, hike, cave, and rock climb. This fall I will attend college and major in Civil Engineering.

Extracurriculars: Tennis 1, 2, 3 Ski Team 1, 2

Favorite quote: "A man does not climb a mountain without bringing some of it away with him and leaving something of himself upon it.” – Sir Martin Conway

Favorite memory: Attending school events with friends.

Advice to future generations: Go balls to the wall or not at all.

Parents' names: Eric & Julie Newman

