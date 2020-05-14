Myers, Anna

School: Middleton High School
Future plans: In the near future, I plan on reading a good book and eating ice cream or something. After that... working in the summer, BYU in the fall, perilous adventure mid-winter, and possibly time travel in the spring.
Accomplishments: BYU Heritage Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Cross-Country Soccer Tennis Running Club ;) TMD NHS
Favorite quote: "Eh, dress up." - Kid History #10
Favorite memory: Too many to choose one! But thanks to all those I could share good memories with along the way. :)
Advice to future generations: Watch some Phineas and Ferb, listen to good music, dance in the rain. Smile at random people. Notice the sunset. Curl up to read a book. Spend time with loved ones. Enjoy the happy simple things, and don't hate the complicated or painful things too much, cuz it'll get better and you'll get stronger. Life is as beautiful as you choose to make it.
Parents' names: Tony and Saralyn Myers