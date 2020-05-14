Mortensen, Reese

School: Middleton High School
Future plans: I will be serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Following that I will attend college to become an Electrician.
Accomplishments: I earned my Eagle Scout award my Freshman year.
Extracurriculars: I participated in Track and Field, Cross Country, Choir, Ballroom Dance, Musical Theatre, and Seminary throughout High School.
Favorite quote: " If you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain." - Dolly Parton
Favorite memory: Choir trips. Long bus rides, lots of singing, no sleep. What can be more fun than that?:)
Advice to future generations: Stand up for what you believe. You get more friends by being a good one.
Parents' names: Tom and Shana Mortensen