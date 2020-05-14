School: Middleton High school
Future plans: Planning to go in the Navy
Extracurriculars: Football, Rugby, Lacrosse
Favorite quote: If no one comes back in time to stop you, then its not that bad of an idea.
Favorite memory: My family and I went to the ocean and for hours we woulf just listen to the waves and wind at the beach
Advice to future generations: You never know when your last day is of anything, so live it like it is your last day.
Parents' names: Summer Moore. Clinton Stone. Corrie Wolf