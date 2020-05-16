McKnight, Bailey

School: Middleton High School
Future plans: Bailey is attending LDS Business College in the fall, majoring in Interior Design. Then she’ll eventually marry a smokin babe and live happily ever after.
Accomplishments: 2018 Volleyball State Academic Champs, getting out of high school unscathed.
Extracurriculars: Volleyball.
Favorite quote: My role models are the grandparents in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
Favorite memory: One of my favorite memories was at NNU team camp for volleyball when we got cursed by the janitors in the dorms. Or just volleyball season in general. Or when Kylie Parker landed on and broke Morris’s tape dispenser. Or the Homecoming parade. Or football and basketball games with friends. Or hearing the last bell ring on Fridays.
Advice to future generations: Be greater than the haters. Be yourself. Don’t let what other people think affect the way you live your life.
Parents' names: Jared and Lori McKnight