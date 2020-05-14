School: Middleton High School
Future plans: Tanner will be attending the University of Idaho majoring in Political Science starting Fall 2020.
Extracurriculars: Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) Middleton Mountain Biking Team DECA Debate
Favorite quote: "Facts don't care about your feelings" - Ben Shapiro
Favorite memory: Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) meetings, setting up the 9/11 Memorial, arguing with Kent Kiser.
Advice to future generations: Formal education will only get you a job, whereas a self education and reading in your own time will give you a purposeful life.
Parents' names: Jim and Wendy McClain