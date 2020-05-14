Support Local Journalism


School: Middleton High School

Future plans: Tanner will be attending the University of Idaho majoring in Political Science starting Fall 2020.

Extracurriculars: Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) Middleton Mountain Biking Team DECA Debate

Favorite quote: "Facts don't care about your feelings" - Ben Shapiro

Favorite memory: Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) meetings, setting up the 9/11 Memorial, arguing with Kent Kiser.

Advice to future generations: Formal education will only get you a job, whereas a self education and reading in your own time will give you a purposeful life.

Parents' names: Jim and Wendy McClain

