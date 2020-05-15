Mayhew, Rick

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


School: Middleton High School

Future plans: I plan to go to Idaho State University to study nursing.

Accomplishments: Viking of the year award 2019

Extracurriculars: Football and Track all 4 years

Favorite quote: The purpose of our lives is to be happy,

Favorite memory: Winning state, setting a new school record in the 4x400 relay in track.

Advice to future generations: Enjoy everything while you have it because you'll never know when it will be gone.

Parents' names: Kim and Tina Baird, Rick and Sarah Mayhew

Tags

Load comments