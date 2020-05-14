Manwill, Shayla

School: Middleton High School
Future plans: I will be attending Idaho State University's Honors College in the fall of 2020.
Accomplishments: I am a valedictorian and recipient of the Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, the Freshman Leadership Scholarship, and the Samuel H. Bennion Honors Scholarship.
Extracurriculars: Theatre and National Honors Society (NHS)
Favorite quote: It's either "In all your life, your only choice is the path of needles, or the path of pins." or "Only the very weak minded refuse to be influenced by literature and poetry."
Favorite memory: Any moment spent with my amazing friends :))
Advice to future generations: Never say no to opportunities that you really want to say yes to, and always, ALWAYS use spell check!
Parents' names: Jr and Teresa Manwill