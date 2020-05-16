Lowell, Braelen

School: Middleton High School
Future plans: Serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and then attending Utah State.
Accomplishments: Valedictorian Leadership Scholarship to USU
Extracurriculars: Tennis, soccer, shred team, leadership, student council
Favorite quote: "Fear not, for despair will not stay long. One day, you will receive all the good things you gave to other people. Your mind will overflow with kind thoughts, your heart will feel full again, and after all this time spent in chaos, your soul will know peace." - RH
Favorite memory: State soccer
Advice to future generations: Wash your hands
Parents' names: Lamar and Tammy Lowell