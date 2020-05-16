Lopez, Juleeza May 16, 2020 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save School: Middleton High SchoolFuture plans: Go to college, further my education, study psychology. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Advice to future generations: Quizlet, brainly, and photomath.Parents' names: Kathi Lopez, David Toledo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Psychology Future School Education Generation College Advice Middleton High School Load comments