Lemos, Michael

School: Middleton High School
Future plans: I plan on attending ISU in the fall to pursue a career as a Physician's Assistant with an emphasis in Cardiology.
Accomplishments: Band Performance Scholarship Dave & Frances Ramme Scholarship Presidential Merit Based Scholarship Teachers Pet Class Award National Honor Society President
Extracurriculars: I played in the band all four years, as well as marching. I served in Greece with Teens Making a Difference on a service trip. I am a big advocate for community service and helping the community. I enjoy hiking and kayaking!
Favorite quote: “Never put off till tomorrow what you can do the day after tomorrow.” – Mark Twain
Favorite memory: My favorite memory of this year was being able to be a part of the Sports Medicine team and work games and learn about new injuries, that I never could even think of.
Advice to future generations: My advice to future generations is, always take on things like it is going to be your last time doing it. If you have to abruptly end a season, you want to end it with a smile not anger or sadness!
Parents' names: John and Lu Ann Lemos