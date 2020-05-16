School: Middleton High School
Future plans: Jessica plans to further her education at College of Western Idaho to pursue her Associate of Science Degree in Animal Veterinary Sciences.
Extracurriculars: She served as Vice President of Middleton High School’s rugby club.
Favorite quote: “Big böôbs” -Nicki Minaj
Favorite memory: My favorite memory from high school was probably when me and my friends rented and Airbnb YURT for New Year’s Eve. We all got closer and just had fun. Yurts are a blast.
Advice to future generations: I guess I just want to say that you should enjoy high school, but don’t be lazy about your schoolwork. You can get the best of both worlds. Spend time with people you genuinely care for and do your homework.
Parents' names: Paul and Mayela Kreiner