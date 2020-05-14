School: Middleton High School; Lewis & Clark College (Portland, OR)
Future plans: I will be attending Lewis & Clark College in Portland, OR this fall to double major in Studio Art and Psychology.
Accomplishments: MHS Valedictorian; Lewis & Clark President's Merit Scholarship; Lewis & Clark Grant; Linfield College Competitive Art Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Visual Arts, National Honor Society, Varsity Cross Country & Track
Favorite quote: "So, why do it then? Why choose to be good, every day, if there is no guaranteed reward we can count on, now or in the afterlife? I argue that we choose to be good because of our bonds with other people and our innate desire to treat them with dignity. Simply put, we are not in this alone." -Chidi Anagonye, "The Good Place"
Favorite memory: Just the joy of being together with the people I cared about throughout high school. It didn't matter if it was the yearly New Years sleepover with my closest friends or the concerts I attended with my fellow music freaks or the pre-finals coffee study dates: it was the togetherness with the people I loved that I loved.
Advice to future generations: There's no way to be prepared for what you cannot anticipate. But, when you go through experiences like that, you'll be ready for so much more and you'll be better for it no matter how much it hurt at the time.
Parents' names: Keith & Traci Kemble