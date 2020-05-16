Jones, Lily

School: Middleton high school

Future plans: Attending university of Idaho in the fall majoring in science

Accomplishments: National honor society, captain of varsity cheer team, multiple national titles in all star cheer

Extracurriculars: High school cheerleading and all star cheerleading

Favorite quote: “I thought Europe was a country”

Favorite memory: Performing at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Advice to future generations: There’s probably a quizlet

Parents' names: Rene and Jason Jones

