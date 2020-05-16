Jones, Lily

School: Middleton high school
Future plans: Attending university of Idaho in the fall majoring in science
Accomplishments: National honor society, captain of varsity cheer team, multiple national titles in all star cheer
Extracurriculars: High school cheerleading and all star cheerleading
Favorite quote: “I thought Europe was a country”
Favorite memory: Performing at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
Advice to future generations: There’s probably a quizlet
Parents' names: Rene and Jason Jones