Jones, Aspen

School: Middleton High School

Future plans: Attend the University of Idaho in the Fall, majoring in Science.

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Lettered in cheer all four years, and a member of the first Idaho team (Idaho Cheer Emeralds) to win D2 Summit Cheer Competition at ESPN in Orlando, Florida.

Extracurriculars: High School Cheerleading and All Star Cheerleading

Favorite quote: "You are stronger than you think."

Favorite memory: Cheering at all the football games we won against BK.

Advice to future generations: Take ASL with Mr. Hardy, he's the best.

Parents' names: Rene' Jones and Jason Jones

