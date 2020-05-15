Jones, Aspen

School: Middleton High School
Future plans: Attend the University of Idaho in the Fall, majoring in Science.
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Lettered in cheer all four years, and a member of the first Idaho team (Idaho Cheer Emeralds) to win D2 Summit Cheer Competition at ESPN in Orlando, Florida.
Extracurriculars: High School Cheerleading and All Star Cheerleading
Favorite quote: "You are stronger than you think."
Favorite memory: Cheering at all the football games we won against BK.
Advice to future generations: Take ASL with Mr. Hardy, he's the best.
Parents' names: Rene' Jones and Jason Jones