Jones, Alexa

School: Middleton High School
Future plans: Alexa will be attending Brigham Young University in the fall to study Neuroscience. She eventually plans to pursue a career in pediatric neurosurgery.
Accomplishments: Alexa has received a full-tuition scholarship from the university she is attending. She also is valedictorian in her graduating class and has received awards for excellence in Theatre.
Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Musicals/Plays, Improv Club, Drama Club.
Favorite quote: There should not be the slightest discrepancy between one's beliefs and one's way of living. ~Simone Weil
Favorite memory: I was in the wings for my high school's performance of Anne of Green Gables, where I had the opportunity to portray the character Marilla. Intermission was just about to conclude, and in a few minutes the lights would come up and the curtain would open. So I gave the actor portraying Matthew a thumbs up (we were on opposite sides of the stage) and then turned around to give my other castmates good vibes. As the lights came up, Matthew and I exchanged a smile before the sound of the curtain opening reminded us to be in character. I have never felt so connected to any group of people in my life, and so I cherish this moment as one of the peaks of my high school experience.
Advice to future generations: People are the sum of their choices and not their labels. Though it is not uncommon for individuals to turn to analyzing, defining, and limiting themselves into a special corner for comfort, one must remember that at some point all individuals existed and lived together. And still, together, we are all fighting to do more than merely exist. The world doesn't revolve around you, yet you are never required to walk life alone.
Parents' names: Zachary and Nikki Jones