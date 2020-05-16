School: Middleton High School
Future plans: I plan to work the summer in Jacksonville Florida, then attend a semester at BYU-I in the fall before serving a two year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Extracurriculars: Cross Country- freshman, sophomore, junior. Tennis- freshman Track- sophomore YAF- junior
Favorite quote: "You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take. - Wayne Gretzley" - Michael Scott
Favorite memory: A memory that stands out would be finding a hibernating Rock Chuck in an abandoned house with my best friends, accidentally waking it, and getting it really mad.
Advice to future generations: Everyone loves the person who is kind to everyone. You can never be too kind.
Parents' names: Derik and Cary Hubert