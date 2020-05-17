Honeycutt, Trever Johnny Hullinger Johnny Hullinger May 17, 2020 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Parents' names: . Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Johnny Hullinger Follow Johnny Hullinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments