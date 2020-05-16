School: Middleton High School
Future plans: I hope to be accepted at BYU-H, but in the mean time I'll be working and saving my money.
Accomplishments: I am a Valedictorian in my class.
Extracurriculars: I was in National Honors Society. All 4 years of high school, I was on the varsity tennis team playing first seed. I placed 4th at state for first girls singles my sophomore year.
Favorite quote: 2cool4school
Favorite memory: I will always remember chanting the chants with friends in the student section at football and basketball games. It was a good time and an excellent opportunity for a temporary distraction.
Advice to future generations: Better grades equal better options.
Parents' names: Arthur and Staleen Hansen