School: Middleton High School

Future plans: I hope to be accepted at BYU-H, but in the mean time I'll be working and saving my money.

Accomplishments: I am a Valedictorian in my class.

Extracurriculars: I was in National Honors Society. All 4 years of high school, I was on the varsity tennis team playing first seed. I placed 4th at state for first girls singles my sophomore year.

Favorite quote: 2cool4school

Favorite memory: I will always remember chanting the chants with friends in the student section at football and basketball games. It was a good time and an excellent opportunity for a temporary distraction.

Advice to future generations: Better grades equal better options.

Parents' names: Arthur and Staleen Hansen

