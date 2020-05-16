Guzman, Eusebio

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


School: Middleton High School

Future plans: I want to got to Lewiston for law and become a criminal justice lawyer

Accomplishments: I had multiple jobs and even became supervisor in one of them, I made friends and memories that I will always remember.

Extracurriculars: I much prefer to sleep on my free time

Favorite quote: "you have the right to remain silent"

Favorite memory: Diving to save Mrs. Gissels picture frame due to Libby not being able to throw a ball

Advice to future generations: It's not illegal if you don't get caught

Parents' names: Holly & Alfredo Paz

Tags

Load comments