Guerra, Gracie

School: Middleton High School
Future plans: Gracie will be attending Walla Walla Community College where she will be furthering her education while fulfilling her lifelong dream of playing softball at the next level.
Accomplishments: She has received an athletic and foundation scholarship both awarded by Walla Walla Community College
Extracurriculars: She has participated in many extracurricular activities while being a viking, including theater, basketball, volleyball, younglife, and most importantly softball.
Favorite quote: "Sometimes the world seems against you, the journey may leave a scar, but scars heal and reveal just who you are" -moana
Favorite memory: Her favorite memory has to be being 4 time powderpuff champions during homecoming week, but especially freshman year when we beat the senior class of 2017 which was her older sister and all her friends.
Advice to future generations: Advice she has to give is this: live high school to the fullest. Go to football games, dressup on theme days, say hi to your teachers and friends, smile more and laugh a little harder, and enjoy the little things because you never know when it will be the last time.
Parents' names: Antonio and Danielle Guerra