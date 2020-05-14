Grooms, Abigail

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


School: middleton high school

Future plans: I plan to attend Treasure Valley Community College for the next to years and play basketball.

Accomplishments: national honors society member, two sport varsity player( basketball and soccer)

Extracurriculars: young life, basketball, soccer

Favorite quote: “Stop dancing, you look like you’re having a seizure.” -mom

Favorite memory: Sitting at the bottom of chatter-box, the waterfall, in malibu canada while on work crew.

Advice to future generations: Don’t worry about what others think of you all of the time, at the end of the day your opinion of yourself is all that matters, so have fun.

Parents' names: lacey and scott grooms

Tags

Load comments