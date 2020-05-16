Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


School: Middleton High School

Future plans: I am headed to Florida for the summer to sell pest control. I will then attend BYU-I in the fall and then serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Accomplishments: Eagle Scout

Extracurriculars: YAF Club, Ultimate Frisbee Freshman and Sophomore year

Favorite quote: We’ll get there when we get there

Favorite memory: Man just laughing with all of my friends everyday at school.

Advice to future generations: Savor every moment and don’t take anything for granted because you are only in high school once so have as much fun as you can and get good grades.

Parents' names: Darin and Sherri Frederiksen

Tags

Load comments