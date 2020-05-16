School: Middleton High School
Future plans: I am headed to Florida for the summer to sell pest control. I will then attend BYU-I in the fall and then serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Accomplishments: Eagle Scout
Extracurriculars: YAF Club, Ultimate Frisbee Freshman and Sophomore year
Favorite quote: We’ll get there when we get there
Favorite memory: Man just laughing with all of my friends everyday at school.
Advice to future generations: Savor every moment and don’t take anything for granted because you are only in high school once so have as much fun as you can and get good grades.
Parents' names: Darin and Sherri Frederiksen